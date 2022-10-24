Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.