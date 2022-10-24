Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.