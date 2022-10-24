Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $4.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

