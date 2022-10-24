Spell Token (SPELL) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.44 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and $6.22 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,521,781,127 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

