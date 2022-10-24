SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Boosted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,639. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.