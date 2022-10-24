SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.09. 139,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,658. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

