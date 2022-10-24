SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,779,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608,905 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $81,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

SPTS remained flat at $28.82 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 60,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $30.59.

