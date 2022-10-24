SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Reduced by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,147. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

