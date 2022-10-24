SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $33,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. 138,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

