SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.68

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 16594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 381,765 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,972,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 139,709 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,440,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

