SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Raised by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $220,954,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,502,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $23,157,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

GLDM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,614. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

