SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $317.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

