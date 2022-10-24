S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

