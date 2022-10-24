Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.