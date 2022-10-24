Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.