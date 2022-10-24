Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,410,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $129.30 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

