SKALE Network (SKL) Market Cap Reaches $133.35 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $133.35 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

