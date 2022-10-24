SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 16.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. 20,163,094 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

