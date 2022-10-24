SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 697,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 562,036 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

