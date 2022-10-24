SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SUB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $102.69. 17,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,768. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $107.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

