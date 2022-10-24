SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 322 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.38. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,295. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

