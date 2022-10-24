Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,474. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

