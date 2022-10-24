Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $20.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 357.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.