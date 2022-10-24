SingularityNET Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.28 million and $2.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,784,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,118,520 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05032095 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,431,071.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.