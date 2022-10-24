Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading Up 2.9% After Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 1,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 668,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

