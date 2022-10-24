Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.63. 1,403,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,289. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.