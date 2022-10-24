Simplex Trading LLC Has $34.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.20 on Monday, reaching $380.01. 240,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day moving average of $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.