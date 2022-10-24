Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 161600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

