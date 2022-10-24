Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,890,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.89 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

