Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CSX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CSX by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CSX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

CSX Trading Up 1.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.