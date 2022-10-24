Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.31 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

