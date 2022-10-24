Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

NYSE UNH opened at $538.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

