Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.