Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,130. The company has a market cap of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

