Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sensient Technologies traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 1558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXT. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

