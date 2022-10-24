SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,321 ($15.96).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 740.40 ($8.95) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.05. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

