Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

STX stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

