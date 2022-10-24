Scotiabank Cuts Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of SKE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

