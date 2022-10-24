Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$3.40

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

