Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

