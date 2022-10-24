Sciencast Management LP Sells 7,539 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

