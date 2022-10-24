Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

