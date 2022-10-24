Sciencast Management LP Purchases 4,978 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

