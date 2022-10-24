Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after buying an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

