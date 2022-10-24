Sciencast Management LP Has $878,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

