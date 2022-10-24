Sciencast Management LP Has $618,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

