Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $41,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,675,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,234,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

