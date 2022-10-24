Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 4,474 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $218.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

