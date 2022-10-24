Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 4,474 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ILMN opened at $218.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.
Insider Activity
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
