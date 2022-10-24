Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,223 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Newmont by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

