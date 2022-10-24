Sciencast Management LP Acquires 7,959 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $187,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

