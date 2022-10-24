Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,617 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $70,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

